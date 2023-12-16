SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) & SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Critical Comparison

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SLM and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SLM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 3 8 0 2.73 SLM 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLM presently has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Given SLM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLM is more favorable than SLM.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.37 billion 1.75 $469.01 million $1.35 13.52 SLM $1.71 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SLM and SLM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than SLM.

Dividends

SLM pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SLM pays an annual dividend of $7.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. SLM pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SLM has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SLM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SLM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 12.76% 21.83% 1.17% SLM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SLM beats SLM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.