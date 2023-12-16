Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares changing hands.
Smart Employee Benefits Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.
Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Employee Benefits
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.