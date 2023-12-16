S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Up 0.8%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.22. Approximately 47,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 14,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.