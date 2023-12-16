SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 126.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,791 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $572,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 368.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 93,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

GLDM stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.