SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $13,752,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $500.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $508.70.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
