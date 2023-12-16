Stacy J. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $243.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $170,972,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.