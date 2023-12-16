Standex International Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.66.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Standex International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

