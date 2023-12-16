Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $105.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $60,382,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

