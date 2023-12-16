Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,056 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 328.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.5 %

STLD stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

