Stella-Jones Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$72.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$46.02 and a twelve month high of C$85.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.30 million.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.