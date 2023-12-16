Stifel Nicolaus Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $43.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.31. YETI has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $51.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 46,473.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,248 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of YETI by 132.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 144.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,929 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.