Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.47. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 52,526 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.09.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

