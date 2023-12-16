Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.47. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 52,526 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RAY.A
Stingray Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
