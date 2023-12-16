Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 850,251 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 392,218 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

