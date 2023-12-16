Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 208,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 147,075 call options.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

PYPL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.