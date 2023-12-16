StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $452,510.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
