StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $452,510.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

