StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Chico's FAS Price Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 246,829 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 54,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

