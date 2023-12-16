StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 31.3 %

SIVB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

