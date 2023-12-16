StockNews.com Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Strong-Buy

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,153 shares of company stock worth $24,127,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

