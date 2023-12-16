StockNews.com Upgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to “Hold”

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.