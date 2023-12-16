Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQDW opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.5595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

