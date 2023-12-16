Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

