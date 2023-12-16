Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.