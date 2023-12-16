Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPHQ stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

