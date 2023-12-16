Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4398 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

