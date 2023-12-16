SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.44.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Stock Down 31.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.02 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
