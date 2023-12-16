SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.02 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

