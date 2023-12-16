Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.43. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

