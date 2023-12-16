T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $156.15 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

