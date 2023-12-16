Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $17,940,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.