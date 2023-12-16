Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.0 %

CHH opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.