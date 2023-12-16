Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 182.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH opened at $362.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $384.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

