Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 118,737 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 599.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,737 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Wolfspeed worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.0 %

WOLF opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

