Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,207 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $142.77 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.