Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 69.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,285.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

