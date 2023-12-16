Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,710.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,359 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.76 and its 200-day moving average is $452.78. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

