Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

