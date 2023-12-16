Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.