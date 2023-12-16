Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 385.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,452,000 after buying an additional 2,854,393 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,378,000 after buying an additional 1,119,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after buying an additional 504,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $75.43 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.