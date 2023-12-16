Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,675,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

