Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.17% of Inari Medical worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,399 shares of company stock worth $7,860,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on NARI

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.