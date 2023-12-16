Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.94.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

