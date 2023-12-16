Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

AVY stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

