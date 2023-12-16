Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.64 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

Read Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.