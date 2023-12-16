Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.85 and its 200-day moving average is $284.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

