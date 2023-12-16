Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

