Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 599.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,737 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Wolfspeed worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.0 %

WOLF opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

