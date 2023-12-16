Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Silgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

