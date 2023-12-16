Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

SNPS stock opened at $556.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.