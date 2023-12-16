Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 3,818 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $702.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.67. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $361.62 and a 12 month high of $720.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.38.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

