Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 66,300 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Doximity worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

