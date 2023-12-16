Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 6,912 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 597,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 837,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 47,196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.